G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.04%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

