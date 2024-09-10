G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00042088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

