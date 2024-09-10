General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

