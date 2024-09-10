Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 83,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.