Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after buying an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.