Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

