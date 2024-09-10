Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

