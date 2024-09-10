Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.30.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

