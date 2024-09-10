Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 149 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,305,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CINF opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.