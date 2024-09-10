Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 373 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

