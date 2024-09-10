Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 7,595 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NOBL stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.