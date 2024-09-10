Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Down 4.9%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.11. 120,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 573,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $593.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

