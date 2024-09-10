Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 97,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 127,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered Greenlane Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

About Greenlane Renewables

The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

