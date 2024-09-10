Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Trading Down 10.9%

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 1,806,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,054,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.90 ($0.70).

Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £275.45 million, a P/E ratio of -269.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.45.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

