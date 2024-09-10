Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

