Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 59.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 43.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $343.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.08 and a 200-day moving average of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

