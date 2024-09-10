Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,302,000 after purchasing an additional 554,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG stock opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.