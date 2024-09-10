Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $676,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

