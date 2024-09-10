Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.2% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 93,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

