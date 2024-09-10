Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

