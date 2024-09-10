Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 12,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $166,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.52 and a 200-day moving average of $533.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

