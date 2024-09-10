Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

