Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

