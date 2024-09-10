Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 4.4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 728,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,074,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

