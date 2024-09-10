Guggenheim Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $62.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.40 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755 shares of company stock worth $1,263,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

