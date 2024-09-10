HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $298.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akebia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 618,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

