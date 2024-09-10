HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $298.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
