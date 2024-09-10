HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s current price.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
ITRM opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iterum Therapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Stocks to Secure Strong Returns Through Market Uncertainty
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cuts Could Boost Bonds, Silver, and Small Caps
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Invest While You Can: Pullbacks on These 3 Stocks Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.