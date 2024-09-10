HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s current price.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITRM opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.