HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $174,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

