HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $215,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

