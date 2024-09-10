Head to Head Analysis: Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -95.40% -27.43% Galapagos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galapagos 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Petros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,069.93%. Galapagos has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galapagos.

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.82 million 0.41 -$8.16 million ($7.37) -0.05 Galapagos $259.40 million 7.21 $229.12 million N/A N/A

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Galapagos beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and AbbVie S.à r.l. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

