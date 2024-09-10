Head-To-Head Review: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern California Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 8.40% 12.76% 0.95% Southern California Bancorp 12.34% 5.92% 0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.85 billion 3.47 $543.71 million $2.92 15.04 Southern California Bancorp $126.90 million 2.12 $25.91 million $1.21 11.98

This table compares Synovus Financial and Southern California Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp. Southern California Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synovus Financial and Southern California Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 6 10 0 2.63 Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $46.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Southern California Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern California Bancorp is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Southern California Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

