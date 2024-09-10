Head-To-Head Survey: Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) vs. Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.65% 4.92% Agricultural Bank of China 19.55% 9.68% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Agricultural Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $37.23 billion 0.57 $1.85 billion $3.45 12.51 Agricultural Bank of China $190.65 billion 0.80 $38.11 billion N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor.

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Suzuki Motor pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suzuki Motor and Agricultural Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Suzuki Motor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

