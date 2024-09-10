Headlands Technologies LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2,352.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NICE by 237.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NICE by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

