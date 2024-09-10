Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on October 25th

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance
HHI stock opened at GBX 168.84 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.30. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 174 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The company has a market capitalization of £290.64 million, a PE ratio of 991.18 and a beta of 1.06.
About Henderson High Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson High Income Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.