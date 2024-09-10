Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 12501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Highest Performances Trading Down 4.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
