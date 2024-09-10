Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.09

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 9591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 141.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 12.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.