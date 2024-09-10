Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 141.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.