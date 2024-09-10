holoride Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. holoride has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $14,593.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.06 or 0.04122980 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002321 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00205977 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,162.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

