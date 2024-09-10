Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.36 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.13 or 0.00014262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $125.36 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,416,219 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

