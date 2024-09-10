Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00014153 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $125.75 million and $5.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,416,988 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

