Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases 108 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

