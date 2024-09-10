Hutchinson Capital Management CA Raises Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,304 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,025,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735,403 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,108,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.