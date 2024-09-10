Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.41

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 48299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.22%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,461,650.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 178,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,675,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Further Reading

