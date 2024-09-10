indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 4%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35. 577,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,765,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $639.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 93.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,357,000 after buying an additional 7,624,797 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

