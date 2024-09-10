Insider Buying: IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider James Todd bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($36,000.00).

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

IVE Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

