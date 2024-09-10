Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,748,627 shares in the company, valued at $46,104,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,247. The company has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.