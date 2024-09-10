Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 57,500 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00.

ARES traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.08. 1,068,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.27.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

