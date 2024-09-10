Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells 1,713 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00.

NYSE:CHE traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $574.95. 10,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.91. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chemed by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Chemed by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

