Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 239,729 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

loanDepot Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 654,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,095. The firm has a market cap of $776.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LDI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.