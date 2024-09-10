Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells 10,530 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $51,597.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLO Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 529,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 319,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 194,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in OLO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 876,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

